Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 1,624 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NTES opened at $121.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $126.81.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

