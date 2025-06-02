Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock worth $3,783,319 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CW opened at $439.79 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $453.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.29.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

