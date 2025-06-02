Toronto Dominion Bank Has $114,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4,633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 186,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,780 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.