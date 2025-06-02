Toronto Dominion Bank Has $82,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 240,418 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC opened at $2.68 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.