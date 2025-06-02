Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $102,000 in Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Elong Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elong Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elong Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Elong Power Trading Down 24.5%

NASDAQ:ELPW opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. Elong Power Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Elong Power Profile

(Free Report)

Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elong Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elong Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.