Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $102,000 in Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elong Power Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ELPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Elong Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elong Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Elong Power Trading Down 24.5%
NASDAQ:ELPW opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. Elong Power Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
Elong Power Profile
Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.
