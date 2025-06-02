Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $263,000 in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 132,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of -0.03.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

