Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $273,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

