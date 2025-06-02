Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $273,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMS opened at $23.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.