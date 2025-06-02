Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $44,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.