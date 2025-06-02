Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.30.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
