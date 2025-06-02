Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.