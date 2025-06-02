Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $2.23 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $704.40 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

