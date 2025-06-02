Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $318,000 Investment in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

HCM II Acquisition Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HOND opened at $11.70 on Monday. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89.

About HCM II Acquisition

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

