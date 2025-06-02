Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $463,000 Investment in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Gigcapital7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gigcapital7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gigcapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gigcapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Gigcapital7 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 397,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 125,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gigcapital7 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000.

Gigcapital7 stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

