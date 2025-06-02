Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.47% of DigiAsia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DigiAsia during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

DigiAsia Stock Performance

Shares of FAAS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. DigiAsia Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

