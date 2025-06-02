Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQC
Equity Commonwealth Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Commonwealth
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.