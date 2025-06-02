Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,058 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,336,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

