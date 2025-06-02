Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Martin Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.01 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

