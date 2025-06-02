Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 51,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

