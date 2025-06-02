Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 60,716 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,634,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

