Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 145,660 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,660 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.50. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.