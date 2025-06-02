Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 36,923 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

