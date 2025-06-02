Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,391 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

