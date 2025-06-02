Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,426 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

