Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $62,000 Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.23 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

