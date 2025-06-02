Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 70,758 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 284,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 202,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.