Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFXT opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.02. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

EFXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

