Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other Magnera news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,061.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,462.68. This represents a 5,881.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Salmon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $202,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $421,350.66. This trade represents a 92.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,215 shares of company stock worth $1,263,094. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAGN stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Magnera Corp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $427.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Magnera’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

