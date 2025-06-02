Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 54,918,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 327,141,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.
