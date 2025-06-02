TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -496.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

