Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.21% of Transcat worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 332,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $815.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

