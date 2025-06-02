Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 23,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Certara by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Certara by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Certara by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.39 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

