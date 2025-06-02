Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,383,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 857,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,747,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of THR opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $134.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.