Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Limbach worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Limbach by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limbach currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $127.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

