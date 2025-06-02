Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 284.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 117,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.