Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $939,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.3%

OMCL stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

