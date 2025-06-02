Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,725,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 297,403 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 900,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 396,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,867,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,226 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

TGB stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.41. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

