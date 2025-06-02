Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 34,400 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CEVA by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

