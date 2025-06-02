Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 51,100 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in 89bio were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,062,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,737 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,838 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,972,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

