Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 424,484 Shares of TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 578.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TELUS Digital were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Digital stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $785.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Digital has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

TELUS Digital ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TELUS Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

