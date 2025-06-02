Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.95 Million Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $681.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,600.80. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

