Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NB Bancorp by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NB Bancorp by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NB Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NB Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $85,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,750.33. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,320 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $688.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

