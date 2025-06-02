Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

