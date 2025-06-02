Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $18,900,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $8,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 394,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 291,679 shares during the period.

VREX opened at $7.67 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $316.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

