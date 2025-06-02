Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,475 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

