Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 998,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 3,217,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

