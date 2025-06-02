Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $307.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.26. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

