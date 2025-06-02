UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 43,621 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Neogen worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 949,300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.83. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aashima Gupta acquired 16,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,917 shares in the company, valued at $136,981.25. This represents a 270.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

