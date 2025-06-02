UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 177,875 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.15% of The Baldwin Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,378.10. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,811 shares of company stock worth $10,337,133. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

