UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,083 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OPENLANE worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in OPENLANE by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in OPENLANE by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

