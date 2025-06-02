UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

