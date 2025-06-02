UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,390 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

